Joseph James Pounder, III, 69, born in Tampa, FL passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fredericksburg. As a Major, Joe honorably discharged after 17 years of service from the U.S. Air Force. While serving he flew a UH-60 Black Hawk and his favorite, the HH-1H "Huey". Survivors include his wife, Eileen; children Carrie Boyes (Derek), J.J. Pounder, IV, and Mary Stone (James); grandchildren Colin Barron, Avery Boyes, Tyler Boyes, Nolan Stone, and Lauren Stone; brother Jeff (Michelle); sister Judy (Jolee); and sister-in-law Kim. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J. Pounder, Jr.; mother Elaine; grandchild Logan Stone; and brother Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…