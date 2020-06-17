Joseph James Pounder, III, 69, born in Tampa, FL passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fredericksburg. As a Major, Joe honorably discharged after 17 years of service from the U.S. Air Force. While serving he flew a UH-60 Black Hawk and his favorite, the HH-1H "Huey". Survivors include his wife, Eileen; children Carrie Boyes (Derek), J.J. Pounder, IV, and Mary Stone (James); grandchildren Colin Barron, Avery Boyes, Tyler Boyes, Nolan Stone, and Lauren Stone; brother Jeff (Michelle); sister Judy (Jolee); and sister-in-law Kim. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J. Pounder, Jr.; mother Elaine; grandchild Logan Stone; and brother Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.