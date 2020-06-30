Curtis Franklin Powell, 88, passed from this life into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Franklin Powell was a life-long resident of the City of Fredericksburg and businessman until his last days. Mr. Powell was born on December 7, 1931 to Eugene Franklin and Ruth Noelle Powell. He graduated from James Monroe High School in 1950, a four-sport letterman and founding member of The Key Club. His life was marked by many personal and professional accomplishments. On February 22, 1950, he threw a silver dollar across the Rappahannock River as part of the George Washington Birthday celebration. He attended Richmond College, but left to join the United States Marine Corps to serve during the era of the Korean War. He returned to Fredericksburg three years later to embark on his career as a general contractor and historic restorationist. Returning to Fredericksburg, he met the love of his life, Virginia Hill Powell, who was his neighbor on Weedon Street. Their love for each other continued for 67 years. His life knew many passions, principal among them his three daughters and their familiesCarolyn Powell Brammer (Bob) and grandson Douglas; Cathy Powell Carpenter (John) and grandsons Robert and David; and Ann Powell Sniffin (Ted) and grandchildren Christopher and Rebecca Ann. His career knew no end; he loved his work and carried on until his last days. He led several businesses concurrently, the flagship business being his general contracting business, E.F. Powell and Son. He had a passion for historic preservation and revived many historic public and private properties in and around Fredericksburg, including Historic Kenmore, the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, Smithsonia, the dormitories of the University of Mary Washington, and many plantation homes in the counties surrounding Fredericksburg. He was recognized by the Kenmore Association for his renovation of Historic Kenmore in 1980. He was an avid bird hunter and competitive shooter. He was a State Champion Skeet shooter; lifetime member of the National Skeet Shooting Association; and founding member of the Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club. He spent countless hours there shooting skeet, and when asked, he would estimate he had shot 500,000 clays. Franklin was also a leader in the community. He served on the Fredericksburg City Council. He was a life-long member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where he served as a youth and adult Bible study leader for decades. Later in life, he worshipped at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. He was a founding member of The Cavalier Club of Fredericksburg and a member of the Fredericksburg Jaycees, Rotary, and Elks. He was also a member of the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge, the Acca Temple, and the Scottish Rite. He served as the President of the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2000. Franklin lived his life to the fullest and with no regrets. He and Virginia traveled the world, visiting over 50 countries during their adventures together. No matter where he went, he never met a stranger. He had the gift of making everyone feel like they were a dear friend. He always said "I've enjoyed my life immensely. I have no regrets. When I'm gone, don't be sad. Throw a party." In that spirit, the family will celebrate Franklin's life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church with visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Donate.lovetotherescue.org Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
