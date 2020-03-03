Mattie L. Powell, 85 of Woodford passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mattie was a member of Round Oak Baptist Church and was loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank "Buddy" Powell; her children, Brenda Motley (Donald) and Mark Powell; her sisters, Mary Ann Rice, Linda Sutton and Sandy Beaton; her brothers, Sherman Windsor, Jr and Stanley Windsor; ten grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her sons, Barry, Kenny and Frank Jr and her siblings, Richard Windsor and Alice Douglas. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 6:00 8:00pm. A funeral will follow on Wednesday, March 4th at 2:00pm at Round Oak Baptist Church, Corbin. Rev. Randy Newsome will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
