Virginia Sylvia Powell, 89, of Bowling Green went to be with her Lord and Savior Mon. May 11, 2020. Born and raised in Alps, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Yetta Sylvia. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the widow of Charles W. Powell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Sylvia and a sister, Marie S. Carter. She was best known for her vegetable gardening and her homemade rolls. She leaves behind to cherish her memory are her children, Sylvia F. Powell (Anne), John Dean Powell and Nina Powell Fogg (Boo); three grandchildren, Jack Powell (Jennifer), Rhett and Rachel Fogg; two great grandchildren, Lily and Aiden Powell; a niece Barbara Whittaker (Mike); two great-nephews, Rodney (Stephanie) and Sean (Becky); three great nieces, Sydney, Scarlett, and Olivia Whittaker. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
