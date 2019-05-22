Catherine M. Poynor, 93 of Sparta Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on May 19, 2019. Born May 29, 1925, In Lohrville, Iowa to Jesse "Jack" Mc Cloud and Merle A. Robeson Mc Cloud she was youngest of their seven children. After graduating from Lohrville High School in 1943 she moved to Omaha, NE and worked for Glen L. Martin manufacturing. She built B25 Aircraft for the war effort. Her career would take her to Washington DC where she worked for the federal government with sisters Laurel and Patricia. After meeting Ann Poynor Bundy at the Census Bureau, the two became friends and Ann invited her to the family farm in Sparta VA. She met Fuller G. Poynor Sr and they were married. They would go on to have two sons, Larry and George. She worked as an integral part of the family business and farm by keeping up the books and parts sales. In her free time she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible school at Salem Baptist Church in Sparta, Virginia. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her sons, granddaughters and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son Fuller "George" Poynor Jr of Sparta, VA. As well as her granddaughter Amanda Harris (James) of Chesterfield, VA. Her granddaughter Tiffany Poynor of Sparta, and Great Grandchildren Ginger Rankins and Franklin Rankins Jr. of Sparta, Virginia. The Poynor family will receive friends and family on Thursday May 23rd at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Virginia from 6-8PM. The service will be at Salem Baptist Church on May 24th at 11AM, with reception to follow.