Lawrence E. "Larry" Poynor, 71 of Sparta passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Larry loved his family and farming. After graduating from Caroline High School he attended Diesel College in Nashville, TN. Upon returning home he operated Poynor's Garage in Sparta, Virginia for over 50 years as a vintage tractor mechanic. In that time his days were filled with farming, gardening, working at the family sawmill and tending the livestock. He was also a member of the Somerset Steam and Gas Engine Party in Somerset, Virginia. His hobbies included showing his steam and gas engines at local shows including Somerset and the Caroline County Agricultural Fair in which he received several awards. In more recent years he enjoyed the vegetable garden and flowers and his family. Survivors include his mother, Catherine Poynor; his brother, Fuller George Poynor, Jr.; his nieces, Amanda Harris (James) and Tiffany Poynor and great niece and nephew, Ginger Rankins and Franklin Rankins, Jr. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Monday, May 13th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 2:00 pm in Salem Baptist Church, Sparta, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.