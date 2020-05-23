Charles Elliott Prescott, 75 of Wilson passed away Tuesday. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Charles is survived by his wife, Sue B. Prescott of the home; daughters, Leigh Ann Urbaniak and Terri Collette Ratigan; son, Charles E. Prescott, Jr.; granddaughters, Amanda Prescott, Brooke Prescott, Hannah Prescott, Samantha Nocerino, Heather Urbaniak, Breanna C. Ratigan and Kirsten E. Ratigan; great-grandchildren, Payton Prescott, Tyler Urbaniak, Aydan Urbaniak, Savannah Stevens, Leila Stevens, Mckenzie Stevens, Harper Stevens and Tayton Stevens; sisters, Susan Cooper and Joyce Allen and his brother, Danny Prescott. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.

