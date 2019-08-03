Eleanor C Preston, 93, of Spotsylvania County, formerly of Richmond, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her son's home. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda A. Barfield, of Richmond; and her son, Douglas D. Preston, wife Sherri, of Spotsylvania; 5 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arlington 'Ollie' Preston; and her oldest son, Robert E. Preston. We would like to thank Tiffany Fortier-Piedel, Prudence Hopkins, and staff at Capital Caring for their amazing care to our mother during her illness. The family requests that the expressions of sympathy take form of contributions to Capital Caring, www.capitalcaring.org or Fredericksburg Area Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com