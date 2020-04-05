Marci Preston born on 11/18/43 peacefully passed away on 3/30/20 in Farmington Hills, MI. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Sue Courtney, Battle Creek, MI and Kimmie Jewell, Virginia Beach, Va, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Marci was active in the Fredericksburg business community and retired from Geico. She was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church. No service will be held at this time. Contributions may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22405.