Harold Belmont Price, Cdr. (Ret.), 98, of Fredericksburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center. Harold was born in 1921 in Albany, OR. He began at the U.S. Naval Academy in 1940. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, he was moved rapidly through the academy to graduate and enter Submarine duty in the Pacific theater. Harold's naval career gave him and his family the privilege of living in many different locales. He retired from the Navy while living in McLean. Harold continued his career as a nuclear submarine electronics engineer with RCA. He and Rita moved to Great Falls and finally joined their daughter in Fredericksburg. Harold was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita. He is survived by his three children, Carole Fariss (Mike), Denise Gilhousen (David), and Harold Price II (Susan); four grandchildren Christina Critzer (Scott), Michelle Early (Travis), Joy Gilhousen, and Paul Gilhousen; three great-grandchildren; older sister Mildred Celorie; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.