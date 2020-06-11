Jerry Page Price, 87, of Stafford, Virginia, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, passed peacefully on May 23, 2020 at home with his daughters beside him. Jerry was born in Monroe, Union County, North Carolina to Page and Evelyn Price. Jerry attended North Carolina State University graduating in 1956 with a degree in civil engineering. Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army, completing his tour of duty from 1957-1961. During this time, he met Grace McCormick who chose to move with him when he was reassigned to Ft. Hood, Texas to the Engineering Battalion. They were married in 1958 in Austin, Texas. Upon completion of his tour of duty in 1961 with the U.S. Army, Jerry became a Civil Engineer. In 1966 he returned to Ft. Belvoir, in Alexandria, Virginia where he worked as a Facility Engineer for fifteen years. Jerry then became the Facility Engineer at the Government Printing Office in Washington D.C. until retiring in 1990. Never one to be idle, Jerry started Price's Maintenance Service doing odd jobs in the local community. He always had a beautiful garden full of tomatoes, okra, squash, and other vegetables. Often Jerry could be found tinkering on a 1964 Chevy Impala or other vehicle, fixing a lawn mower, or on his swing each evening in the backyard. Jerry is pre-deceased by his wife Grace McCormick of 52 years. He is survived by his daughters April P. Havens (Greg), and J. Michele Price-Minor (Mike), grandsons Glen Price Havens, Grant Page Havens and one great granddaughter Elaina Grace Havens. Visitation will be at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Va. from 3-7 p.m. June 12, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2020 at Lakeland Memorial Park, Monroe, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jerry with a memorial gift of trees. Please visit https://www.americanforests.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gift-trees/
