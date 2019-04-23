Rev. William Thomas Price, Sr., 89, of King George passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Blanche Duncan Price; his children, William Price, Jr., Steven James Price, Deborah Lynn Price Peacock, and Sharon Katherine Price; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday April, 27, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Immediately following the service a family reception will be held at Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com