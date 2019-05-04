John Richard Prickett, 71, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. John was born October 20, 1947 at Camp John Hay, Baguio Mt. Province Philippines. He is survived by his wife, Terry; his daughters, Alicia Prickett Rivas and Danielle Prickett Main; his sisters, JoAnna Doherty, Elaine Torres, and Mary Prickett; 6 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon C. Prickett, and his mother, Christine B. Prickett. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at Kidney.org. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com