Diane Elizabeth Seay Pritchett, 68, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Diane was born in Fredericksburg, VA, daughter of the late Marion and Constance Wheeler Seay. Diane is survived by her husband, Dennis Lee Pritchett of Surfside Beach; two sons, Cale Pritchett and his wife Christina of Ashburn, VA, and Travis Pritchett and his wife Ashley of Murrells Inlet, SC; one daughter, Jodi Pritchett Reeves of Surfside Beach, SC; one brother, Bob Seay and his wife Frances of Spotsylvania, VA; and six grandchildren, Matthew and Jessica Reeves, Landon and Tyler Pritchett, and Peyton and Anna Pritchett. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation Services Direct (843.651.1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.
Pritchett, Diane
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Pritchett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.