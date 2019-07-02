Robert Thomas Pritchett Robert "Bob" Thomas Pritchett, of Picayune, MS, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, age 93. Services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 AM at New Palestine cemetery. A native of Partlow, Bob was a World War II Navy veteran and retired Physical Science technician at the Naval Oceanography division at Stennis. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Thomas Pritchett, Sr. and Lily Madison Payne Pritchett; his first wife, Marjorie Pritchett; and his sons Jerry and Tom Pritchett. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jean Pritchett his granddaughter Tori (Dillon) Sheads, his daughter-in-law Cathy Pritchett and two great granddaughters Addison and Avery Sheads and other relatives. www.mcdonalfh.com