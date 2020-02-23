Ruby Mastin Pritchett, 90, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Ruby was born in Spotsylvania County on August 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Ophelia Mastin. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Ruby enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her smile, wit and always had a kind word for others. Ruby loved shopping and was always stylishly dressed, complete with make-up and jewelry. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia P. Preston (Chuck) of Spotsylvania; her sister, Lucille Henderson of Stafford County; longtime friend and companion, Robert "Bobby" Howdershelt of Fredericksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clarence M. "Jiggs" Pritchett; and her sister, Earla M. Anderson. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 25 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.