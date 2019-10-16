Mary T. Pryor, 98 of King George passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her son, Ben and his wife, Angelette and two grandsons, Ray and Taylor. She was an avid gardener and worked with varies charities. She was one of the co-founders of the Opp Shop and continued her charity work into her eighties. She left King George at age sixteen and attended business school. She went to Europe on a troop ship and worked for the British in Washington DC. She traveled the world working for the Red Cross, USO and State Department. Her other adventures included Turkey and Japan, after the war. She made lifelong friends from Austria to Australia and Japan to Egypt. Her love of gardening and traveling was instilled in her grandsons. A funeral service will held on Friday, October 18th at 11:00 am in St. John's Episcopal Church, King George. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or Operation Smile. www.storkefuneralhome.com.