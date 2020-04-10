Winnie Bell Whiting Pryor went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1936, to the late Spencer and Ruth Whiting in Caroline County, VA. She later moved to King George County. At an early age,she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined the Salem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. W. S.DeVaughan. She joined the usher board at an early age and became a member of the Senior Choir. She would later join the LGB Mass Choirand serve asPresident. She graduated from Ralph Bunche High School, Class of 1955, in King George County. Winnie was joined in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Daniel Lee Pryoron January 23, 1960; to this unionwerefour children. Winnie was known for her gift of making others laugh. Her quick wit andsense of humorwere sure to bring asmile. Her big laugh alone could ignite a room with more laughter.She loved the Lord, her church family and her Pastor Rev. Leonard G. Bland.She loved to sing praises and we always enjoyed her rendition of "I Have Hope".She enjoyed spending long hours with her sisters. They were her best friends. Their relationship was truly something to witness. Winnie and Gladys were known as the "roadrunners" and several people thought they were twins because you didn't see one without the other.Her husband Daniel once made a sign and posted it near the road that read "If you want to find Winnie and Gladys, go to Fredericksburg". Winnie had the drivers license, and Gladys had the car. If you pulled up to a traffic light beside them, Winnie would rev the engine inviting you to a race. When the light turned green, you'd be left behind. Winnie and her sisters loved to listen to gospel music especially Lee Williams. Her and the sisters were literally the last ones to leave church. They would stand out on the steps holding hands and acting like they had not seen each other in years. She was a wonderful homemaker and baker, well known for her homemade pound cakes, sweet rice, pancakes and bread rolls. She always greeted you with a smile and would say"the Lord is good"or"I'm doing good, thank the Lord". Even in her sickness, she never forgot who was sustaining her. She knew the Lord would not forsake nor leave her. Winnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Lee Pryor,her son,Neal Pryor, Sr., and a special niece,Mertine Whiting. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted children, Corey Pryor (Brenda), James Pryor, and Shanita Jones (Jay); one sister, MableYancey; grandchildren, Jordan, Neal Jr., Stephen, Daniel, Solomon, Emilee, Spirit and Corey Jr.; sisters-in-lawsCoreanHodge and Shirley Whiting; brother-in-law, Lloyd Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces that she loved as her own children and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Visit https://www.brooksfuneralhome.com/ to share your memory.