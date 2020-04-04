PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Helping grieving families
We are aware of the challenging times our community is experiencing in the wake of the coronavirus. Many families may find it necessary to postpone funeral services or memorials until larger gatherings are permitted.
To help these grieving families, we will publish a paid obituary at the time of a death with the notification that a service will be scheduled in the future. When the family is ready to memorialize their loved one, The Free Lance–Star will publish the same obituary again, with the date and time of the service added, at no additional charge.