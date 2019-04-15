Kenneth Holloway Pugh, Sr., age 85, of Hoffman Estates and formerly of Caroline County, VA. Beloved husband of Nancy, nee Gravatt. Devoted father of Karen (Wayne) Hutchens, Kenneth (Barbara) Pugh, Jr., Suzanne (Phillip) Touren and Gerald (Laura) Pugh. Proud grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 16. Kenneth has dedicated his life to his family and his church. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, April 14th from 3-6 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 11 AM at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 903 East Nerge Road, Roselle. Please omit flowers donations would be appreciated to Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist