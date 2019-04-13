Phyllis Lois Pulliam Coffey, 80, of Fredericksburg, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Survivors include her children, William Ryland Ennis, Jr. and Carla Beach; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Diann Snellings (Terry); brother William Bennett Pulliam, Jr. (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Crutchfield Coffey, son, Randy Ennis, and grandson, Randy Lee Ennis. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15 Quantico National Cemetery. A reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Grace United Method Church following the graveside service. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.