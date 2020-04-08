Sarah "Hope" Sullivan Purks, 99, of King George County, LaGrange Farm, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving and devoted caregivers, Elna and Michael Morris and Heyse Tavara. Hope was the widow of Warren S. Purks. They were married for 65 blessed years. She was born and raised at Little Falls in Stafford County. She was the daughter of Daniel Webster and Ethel Jett Sullivan of Little Falls Hatchery. She was very proud to be a member of the Patowomac Indian Tribe. She was a member of Potomac Baptist Church in King George County. She will always be remembered for "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". This phrase will always be remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will always know her as "Nanny". Survivors include her daughter, Ethel Purks Burton (Wayne); two grandsons Brad Burton (Tacy) of King George and David Purks of Hawaii; two granddaughters Sherry Barish (Steve) of Partlow and Sarah Jean Sandy of Florida; two great-grandchildren Austin Burton and Kayla Hope Barish; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Purks; two brothers Paul Sullivan and Joe Sullivan; and three sisters Catherine Sullivan Curtis, Gaynelle Sullivan, and Hilda Sullivan. Hope also leaves behind the caregivers, considered to be her extended family. They made their home her home for many happy years. Hope's daughter and family named them "Hope's Angels". There will never be enough words to thank Elna and Mike Morris; Their daughter Laya Morris; their daughter Ayla Mendez and her husband Mike and their son Leon; a very special person, Heyse Tavara; Yvar Tavara; Rita and David Salas; and many, many more beautiful people that we owe so much gratitude. To all of these special people, she will always be known as "Moma Hope"! There are many thank yous to Stafford County Social Services, Medicare/Medicaid and Virginia Premier Plus for all of their support to Hope's daughter whenever needed. Burial and Services will be private officiated by Pastor Dennis Newton. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.