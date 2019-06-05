Flossie Glass Burton Quensen, 95, of Henrico entered the gates of heaven Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Pearl of Walkins. Flossie was born to Henry and Rosa Drumheller on October 18, 1923. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three husbands; Bernard Glass, Bill Burton and Fred Quensen; her two daughters, and sons-in-law, Shirley Jones (Frank) and Alice Sisson (Charlie); and her siblings, Daniel, Winston, Howard, Painter, Hazel, Mabel and Mary. Survivors include her son, Bernard D. Glass, Jr. (Beckie) and daughter, Carolyn E. Bauserman (Leroy); ten grandchildren, Karen, Wendy, Shebly, Victoria, Tina, Leroy Jr., Crystal, Bernie, Tonie and Wanda; many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com