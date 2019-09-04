William Payne "Buzz" Quesenberry Jr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Quesenberry was a service manager for 20-plus years at Purvis Ford, was a member of American Legion Post 290, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife Sherron (Myers); children Sara Lynn Quesenberry Akers (Ronnie), and Rebecca Dawn Robb (Troy) of Spotsylvania; grandchildren Brianna Robb and Austin Robb; and sister Elizabeth Teen Howell of Emporia. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Helen Quesenberry; and brother Curtis Quesenberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon Friday, September 6 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or www2.heart.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.