Barbara Greenfield Racine entered peacefully into eternal life on August 8, 2019. Born in 1930, the youngest of seven siblings, all of whom predeceased her, she was one who served in the military, raised a family with her now deceased husband Robert, and was an activist for the environment. She was recognized for her success in saving the Dismal Swamp in Virginia for wildlife and future generations. Barbara also was a docent a number of years for the Marine Science Museum in Virginia Beach. In later years, she served on the city advisory board for Colonial Beach and was active with the American Legion. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Jackie), Richard (Margaret), and Bill (Pam). Her daughter, Marcie (Wayne) predeceased her. There will be a celebration of Barbara's life at a future date. Interment will be at a to be determined date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be at rest with her husband Robert and daughter Marcie. The family deeply appreciates the gentle and supportive care given to Barbara by the staff of Hughes Home, located in Fredericksburg, during her stay there. Added hospice treatment these past months soothed Barbara, as well. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.