George Gregory Raines, Sr., 96, of Spotsylvania County passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. He was the last living of 10 children born to Wynton Wingfield Raines and Allie Gallahan Raines. He was the widower of Frances W. Raines who he was married to for 68 years until her death. A native of Spotsylvania County, Mr. Raines was born on a farm off Monrovia Road. He joined Trinity Baptist Church in Louisa at the age of 18 and remained a member his entire life. Mr. Raines was a U.S. Army veteran serving in World War II in General Patton's 3rd Army with honors. George worked at the FMC plant and retired after more than 30 years when the plant closed. He loved spending time outdoors and could fix most anything. He is survived by his son George Gregory Raines, Jr. (Debbie); daughter Karen Carter (Conway); granddaughter April Raines; grandson Conway Carter, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Raines was preceded in death by his wife Frances W. Raines; his parents; three sisters Frances Langridge, Lucille Raines, and Lois Raines; six brothers Milton, Edgar, Eugene, Carroll, Taylor and Walter Raines. The family wishes to thank Dottie, Alisa, Mary, Dave, Charlotte and others that cared for and watched over Mr. Raines and provided support to the family members. His daughter wishes to thank Dr. Chanda of Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg and staff, the Mary Washington Hospice team, and VA Home Based Care for all their support, for always being there when needed, and answering our many questions. Each of you taught, held up and kept us going and she is so grateful to you all. Due to the Covid-19 virus and CDC guidelines, there will be a private service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with the Rev. James Eure officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wayne Lloyd, Conway Carter Jr, Gregory Raines Jr, and April Raines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MWH Hospice 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
