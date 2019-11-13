Harold "Harvey" Raines Harold "Harvey" Raines, 78, of Stafford passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Harold was a lifetime member of the Accakeek Sportsman Club and was a land surveyor. Survivors include his brothers, James A. Raines, Herbert W. Raines, Dale S. Raines, and Dennis W. Raines; two sisters, Vicky A. Myers (Charles) and Debra S. Gatewood (Wayne); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ashby and Dorothy Bowling Raines; and sister Frances Raines Willoughby. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Hull's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hull's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.