James Ashby Raines, 84, of Fredericksburg passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence. James worked and retired from Quantico after 37 years of service, and served in the Virginia National Guard from 1957 to 1960. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus for Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, and was also a member with Accakeek Sportsman Club. Survivors include his sons, James D. Raines (Rebecca), David C. Raines (Karen), and Paul B. Raines; his grandchildren, Hunter S. Raines (Monica), Katelyn D. Raines-Betar (Chris), Kyle M. Raines, Benjamin C. Raines, Mackenzie A. Raines-Ware (Jason), Jordan H. Raines, and Teren D. Raines; his great-grandchildren, Harper S. Raines, Ava S. Raines, Kolbie A. Ware, and Brodie M. Ware; his brothers and sisters, Herbert "Buck" Raines, Vickie Myers, Dale Raines, Debbie Gatewood, and Dennis Raines. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia B. Raines; his brother, Harold Raines, and sister Frances Willoughby; and his parents, Ashby and Dorothy Raines. A private graveside service will be held at Hulls Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Hulls Memorial Baptist Church at 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.