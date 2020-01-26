William Martin Rainey, 77, of Fredericksburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Survivors include his children, William (Jennifer), Troy, Tammy (David), and Connie (Jimmy); four grandchildren Aaron, Daniel, Tiffany, and Nicole; six great-grandchildren; siblings Betty, Edna, Archie, Walter, and Stanley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; parents Willie and Dollie; and siblings Nancy, Geneva, and Kenneth. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 29 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
