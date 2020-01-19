Wanda Fay Rakes, 60, of Woodford passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was a family, holiday baking, Sunday dinner, never get off the phone without saying "I love you", beach trip on a Wednesday just because she wanted to type of person. She had more love in her small fingertip, than most people have in their whole entire body. She is survived by her husband, Hank Garland Rakes; her daughter, Georgieanna Rakes; her son, Hank Rakes, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jacob Rakes, Summer Rakes, Caleb Rakes, Hanna Rakes, Alexis Houston, Damien Rakes, Taylor Rakes, and Kain Rakes; her great-grandson, Nolan Rakes; her brother, Roger Cornwell; and her stepfather, John Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Cornwell and Shirley Jean Cornwell Tyler; and her son, Jason "Scoot" Rakes. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at anytime before or after the services to the family. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com