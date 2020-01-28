The anonymous poem "Measure of a Man" starts this way, "Not - How did he die? But - How did he live? Not - What did he gain? But - What did he give?" Marion Rambo, born in 1928, gave much to many until his death on January 24, 2020. As a teacher, Marion loved books and learning, and his interests encompassed a wide variety of subjects. He was particularly enamored in studying his own history and his lineage. Marion was quite proud of being a member of the "Somerset Chapter, Magna Carta Barons." Marion was born in Tennessee to a Methodist minister, Moses Hughes Rambo, and his wife, Mabel Eunice Mitchell Rambo. When he was six years old, his family moved to Radford, Virginia. Marion earned his undergraduate degree at Lincoln Memorial University, a master's degree from Stanford and a Doctorate in Latin American Studies from the University of Virginia. Among other institutions, he taught at the University of the Americas, Mexico and the University of Southern Alabama, Mobile. While he was a Spanish teacher throughout his career, he occasionally taught French as well. He also served in administration as an Assistant Principal of Manassas Park High School. He taught by example outside the classroom. He and his late wife, Lois, attended St. George's Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. The church became his family, and he lived his church life in service, participating in a variety of church groups. Marion served four separate terms on the Vestry, spanning four different decades, 1979-1981, 1984-1985, 1990-92, and 2002-2004. In his third term on the Vestry, he served as the Senior Warden in 1992. Marion taught as a leader by encouraging the church to consider long term planning and particularly planned giving. He served as chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee in the early years of this century. He made the motion in 2002 in the vestry to ask, "The Planned Giving Committee to develop and present a comprehensive plan to establish an endowment fund for St. George's." This motion would eventually lead to the development of the General Endowment Fund which continues to be a benefit in providing funding for capital expenditures, outreach, and expenses outside of the potential of the budget. He served as a trustee for St. George's. He was involved in the ministry to Honduras, Our Little Roses, as cochair for financing. He was the first St. Georgian to visit Honduras in conjunction with that ministry and where he could use his knowledge of Spanish. Support for Little Roses became St. George's longest continuing mission program. He was always interested in helping the disadvantaged abroad and home. For example, he worked in 2002 to help find a new home for the Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter, today the Thurman Brisben Center. Outside of St. George's, Marion always had a deep appreciation of history. He was involved in the Sons of the American Revolution and was instrumental in establishing a Fielding Lewis Chapter of that organization in Fredericksburg in 1999. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 3 at St. George's Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be given to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
