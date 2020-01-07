Bernice P. Ramer, daughter of the late Alma Yvonne Truman Poyck and Arthur Howard Poyck, passed from life on December 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Canada, she grew up in Pennsylvania, College Park, Maryland, and Fredericksburg, Virginia. She attended Falmouth High School in Fredericksburg, where she met her future husband, George Ramer. Bea was the class salutatorian and George was the class valedictorian. She attended Longwood College and MCV as an accelerated nursing student. Her desire to be a doctor was surpassed by her desire to have a family, and in 1953 she believed she could not achieve both. Bea worked as a registered nurse her entire professional career. Her life touched so many people in a positive way. She spent many years as the operating room supervisor at the Culpeper Memorial Hospital, where she was chosen medical person of the year. She then worked for over 20 years as a RN at Culpeper Family Practice. Once "retired", she volunteered over 4100 hours as a "Pink Lady" and at the Hospital's auxiliary thrift store. In 2015 she was honored with Culpeper Women's Club Community Service Award. She was a longtime member of the Culpeper Presbyterian Church and served as a church board member. Bea's love of beauty and gardening were reflected in her home and surroundings. Her love of family, "her animals" and gardening was well known among all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed and loved beyond life. Her marriage of 64 years to her husband George set the standard for their many years of love, challenges, adventures, and companionship together. She is survived by her husband, George Allen Ramer, her son, George Allen Ramer, Jr., her daughter, Linda Ann Ramer, grandsons Curtis Allen, William Reid (Colleen), and Mitchell Ramer and great grandchildren, Rowan, Oran, and Niamh Ramer. She is also survived by one brother, Walt Poyck of Lancaster, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Ramer Gearhart, and two brothers, Art and Bill Poyck. The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Chris Shearer and Rev. Dr. R. Wayne Bernardo officiating. A reception will follow immediately in the fellowship hall. May the wind be always at your back and until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com