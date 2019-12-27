Terry Ramey, 64, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Terry was born on July 24, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan. After living there for a couple of years his family returned to their hometown of Haysi. Later the family moved to Woodbridge where Terry spent most of his life growing up. Terry was the second of five boys born to Pauline and Leo. He attended Rippon Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Gar- Field High School in 1973. Upon graduation, he went to work at Bethlehem Steel in Woodbridge until he started his long career at Dominion Power (VEPCO) where he retired. Terry was a great athlete and spent many years playing softball for the VEPCO team and Woodbridge men's league. He later played co-ed Volleyball in Stafford County with family and friends. Terry loved to take Ryan to Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, biking, fishing with the kids, and camping with his family. He spoiled his nieces and nephews from the time they were born, handing out candy and money each time he saw them as kids and scratch lottery tickets once they were adults. Survivors include his son Ryan; brothers, Greg (Cathy), Roy (Rose), Mike (Bonnie) and Brett; nieces Julie and Kelly; nephews Michael, Aaron, Matthew, Daniel, John and Chris; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Pauline Ramey. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Terry will be greatly missed by all of his family. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.