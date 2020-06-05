Allen Thomas Ramsay, 75, of Caroline County passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after years of declining health. Mr. Ramsay was a civil engineer, and a graduate of Virginia Tech. After serving in the Navy, he worked as Public Works Director in Fredericksburg; Spotsylvania; Charleston, SC; and Caroline County. His hobbies included his love of his flower garden, pets and he was an avid reader of books. He loved his family, especially his grandson, Daniel. Mr. Ramsay was a Paul Harris member of the Caroline County Rotary Club, America's Water Works Association, and the Veterans Association. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth C. Ramsay; son Joshua Roth Ramsay (Maria); grandson Daniel; sister Carolyn McMenamin (Jack); sister-in-laws Cordie Ramsay and Martha C. Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister Barbara; and brother Kenny. Services will be held privately at Covenant Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.