Richard G. Rand Richard "Dick" Rand , formerly of Fredericksburg, VA, age 87, passed away at home in High Point, NC on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Dick leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Yvette "Eve" Rand; his son, Kevin and wife, Paula, from Flagstaff, AZ; his son, James and wife, Victoria, from Landenberg, PA; his daughter, Janice and husband, David Vaughn, from Natick, MA; his son, Timothy and fiancée, Sandra Murore, from Cambridge, MA; his daughter, Betsy and husband, James Morrison, of Bonita Springs, FL; his son, Peter and wife, Jennifer Pultz, of Portland, OR; 13 grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be directed to the Resident Care Campaign at Pennybyrn (109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260), assisting residents who have exhausted their own financial resources or to Christ the King Catholic Church (1505 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, NC 27260). There will be a funeral mass at 10AM on Wednesday, September 11 in the chapel at Pennybyrn in High Point. A reception with light refreshments will follow in Ilderton Hall at Pennybyrn from 11AM-1PM.