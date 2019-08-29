Jean Shirley Randall (Shirley), 88, a resident of Woodstown, NJ for the past seven years, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Frances (Backinowski) Gustavson. Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Morgan Park High School in Duluth and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. A true Marine wife, she spent a lifetime traveling and raising a family with her husband, Sgt. Maj. Elsemere "Bud" Randall, Jr., USMC (Ret), ultimately settling down in Stafford, VA. Shirley was a devout Catholic, and she served as a lector for many years. She was an avid reader and loved to solve any type of puzzle. She was a huge fan of sports and supported the Minnesota Vikings throughout her life. She truly loved The Penn State Nittany Lions and cheered on the Baltimore Orioles for many years. Shirley never missed any of her children's athletic events. She enjoyed going on beach vacations in the Outer Banks with her family. Most importantly, she will always be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Shirley is survived by her children Zoe Ann Marie Caravas (Jimmie) of Richmond, VA, Jeff Randall (Nancy) of Pittsford, NY, David Randall (Tom Richardson) of Philadelphia, PA, Karen Mathewson (Mike) of Granite Falls, NC and Jackie Kelty (Mark) of Woodstown, NJ; and her grandchildren, Lindsey and Carolyn Randall, Dylan and Jared Mathewson, and Shane and Devon Kelty. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Sgt. Maj. Elsemere Randall, Jr, USMC (Ret) and her brother James Gustavson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 51 Broad Street, Woodstown, NJ 08098. Interment will take place on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made in Jean's memory to the Alzheimer's Association by going to www.alz.org. www.adamsfuneralhome.org