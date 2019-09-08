Judy C. Rao, age 72, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Judy was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in her sleep after living with cancer for eight years. Judy was born in Kansas City, Missouri, where she grew up with her older sister, Barbara, mother, Lorraine, and stepfather, Donald, all of whom preceded her in death. Judy was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, where she met her husband, Pad Rao. They married in 1968, and had three children their son, Anand, and daughters Shyla and Chandi. Judy was active in Welcome Wagon, the League of Women Voters, and her children's school PTAs. A beloved mother and grandmother, Judy loved to paint, draw, write poetry, and make bookmarks for her local library. Judy and Pad moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia, after Pad's retirement in 2005 to be close to their three children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Avid travelers, Judy and Pad traveled the world and made friends wherever they went. Judy loved her family, and never read one of their Facebook posts that she didn't like. Judy is survived by Pad Rao, Anand Rao, Shyla Jacksonrao, Chandi Lind, Tamara Jezic, Jay Jacksonrao, Erik Lind, Tirzah Rao, Siddhartha Rao, Bennett Lind, Alice Lind, Sebastian Rao, and Tahlia Rao. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Belmont Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mary Washington Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com