It is with great heartache to announce that on April 4, 2020 Barbara Ann Raphael passed from this earth into the very presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully with her husband, Mike by her side. Barbara was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, favorite aunt, mother-in-law and friend. Many years of struggling with cancer did not stop her from living a life of joy with her loved ones, ministering to the spiritual needs of others with the Bible and song. Barbara was born in Covington, on August 28, 1945 to Christine and Sullivan Kimberlin. She grew up with a love and talent for music, singing, playing the drums, guitar, and marching as a majorette. She drew people in with her genuine smile and all-accepting nature. Barbara lived a Christ-centered selfless life, always living for the comfort and joy of those she loved. Barbara's unwavering faith and love in Jesus was where she obtained strength, hope and grace in her life. She is so greatly missed. Barbara was a successful business woman with an entrepreneur's drive to give 110% in all she did. Barbara was a long standing top selling realtor. She sang for fifteen years with The Fredericksburg Big Band. One of Barbara's great joys in her life was singing with the family, at church and with her husband Mike in their group Sweet 'n' Jazzy. Her rich, melodious voice sang with heartfelt conviction. Survivors include her husband Mike Raphael; her four children and their spouses she took in as her own, Dave Cleveland (Tammy Cleveland), Scott Cleveland (Carrie Cleveland), Kimber Frasure (Doug Frasure), and JC Mason (Mike Mason); her 11 grandchildren Jessica, Drew, Olivia, Michael, Bekah, Catherine, Josh, Weston, Robert, Elison and Carlie; great-grandchildren Jackson and Abel; siblings Pearl Tinley, Peggy Stoops, Gary Kimberlin, and Bill Craft; and her mother Christine Kimberlin. She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Fridley, Erma Lee Forbes and her brother Arthur Sullivan Kimberlin II. We will have a small family gathering to honor her life. We will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 1813 Artillery Ridge Road Fredericksburg VA 22408. In lieu of flowers kindly send any donations to Psalm 108 Ministries-Steadfast Trail 6830 Hickory Ridge Road, Spotsylvania VA 22551 PayPal: steadfasttrail@gmail.com Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.