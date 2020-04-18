Mary Ryan Ratcliffe, 79, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side. Survivors include her daughter, Rae Morehouse (Doug); four grandchildren Kristen Morehouse, Ryan Morehouse, Derrick Peyton (Lindsey), and Nicole Peyton; and two great-grandchildren Ryley Peyton and Isla Peyton. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray "Eddie" Ratcliffe. A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 and/or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
