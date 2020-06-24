Helen Rawlings Helen Pauline Ramsey Rawlings of Colonial Beach, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Carriage Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fredericksburg, VA. Helen was born in Herndon, Barkers Ridge, WVA on March 29, 1927. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Hazel Mae Mitchem Ramsey; brother Robert Ramsey and sisters Vivian McNeil, Betty Sharp, Pat Wilcox, Diane Henry, and Shirley Ramsey. She is survived by two sons Wilbur Rawlings (Patricia) of Fredericksburg and Ronald Rawlings (Ellen) of Colonial Beach; grandchildren Lisa Hayes (Michael), R. Bryon Rawlings (Tammy), Rachel Rawlings (Wes Teets); Bau Rawlings, great-grandchildren Austin Teets, Cameron Teets, Bam Rawlings, Bailey Rawlings, Summer Massie; brother Wesley Ramsey (Brenda) and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen retired from Levis in Warsaw with 33 years' service. A graveside service will be held 10am Friday, June 26 at St. Peters Cemetery in Oak Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Fredericksburg, 10819 Courthouse Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.