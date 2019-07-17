Lois Ray Thomas, 82, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on July 14, 2019. Ray, a long time resident of Fredericksburg, was born in Emporia to Leon and Kathleen Willoughby. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jesse Randolph Thomas, Sr.; her son, Jesse Randolph Thomas, Jr. (Jaime); her daughter, Rene' Thomas-Rizzo (Dan); and four incredible grandchildren, Paige Aaron Thomas, Rylie Kai Rizzo, Ryan Daniel Rizzo, and Jesse Randolph Thomas III. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com