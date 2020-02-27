Ben Redding, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Ben was born in Marston, NC to the late Benjamin Grady Redding and Mae Lee Redding. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a proud Tar Heel. Ben served in the United States Air Force as a flight instructor and finished his flying career as a Captain for American Airlines. He was known for his quick wit, southern charm, and his passion for flying. His unique and special relationship with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever remain a treasured gift. Ben's exceptional art of storytelling captivated his audience while delivering wisdom and knowledge with mountains of humor. Survivors include his children, Bill Redding (Michele), Bruce Redding (Julene), Betty Self (Donny); six grandchildren Kelly Meyer, Steve Redding, Christine Redding, Jessica Leonard, David Self, and Ashley Self; and nine great-grandchildren. Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Fay Redding. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401, or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA. 23060. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.