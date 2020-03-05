Fred G. Reed, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on March 3, 2020. Born in New Castle, PA, Fred served in the Navy during the Korean War and later graduated from Youngstown State University. After transferring to the IRS in Washington in 1963, he moved his family to VA. As a CPA, Fred also worked for the Renegotiation Board, Department of Energy, and the State Department. After retiring from the government, he started Reed and Hendershot, a successful accounting firm in Manassas. A founding member of Immanuel Bible Church (Springfield), Fred supported the start of several other churches, and served as a deacon at Emmanuel Baptist (Manassas) and Spotswood Baptist (Fredericksburg). He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Maryella; three devoted children Kathy Holley (Steve), Kevin Reed, and Dianne Cutsail (Lee); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Fred was well-respected as a wise and generous man, devoted follower of Christ, patriot, and hero to his family. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Public interment with military honors will be held at noon on Monday, March 9 at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.