Erwin Peter Reed, Sr., 77, of King George, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his children, Rosemarie, Cheryl Lynn, Kim, Shawn, and Peter; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Reed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.