Rev. James Robert 'Bob' Regan, Jr., 89, of Culpeper passed away on December 9, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. He was born on June 25, 1930 in Manteo, NC to Rev. James Robert Regan, Sr. and Selma Adelaide Caine. Rev. Bob Regan was a United Methodist Minister for over 68 years. He graduated from Duke University in 1949 and from Duke Divinity School in 1952. He also did graduate work at American, Yale, George Washington, Wesley Theological, Howard School of Religion, and Episcopal Theological. His father, Rev. Robert Regan, Sr. was also a United Methodist Minister and graduated from Duke Divinity School in 1928. He was Founder and Pastor of United Christian Parish, a union church of United Methodist, United Presbyterians, Disciples of Christ, and United Church of Christ from 1964-1979. He was the Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, McLean (1979-1983), Peakland United Methodist Church, Lynchburg (1983-1985), and Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Fredericksburg (1983-1994). He retired in June of 1994 as a member of the VA Conference, United Methodist Church and then was the Pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, Stafford County (1994-1995), Hopewell & Richardsonville United Methodist Churches, Lignum and Culpeper County (2000-2001), and Visitation Pastor of Lake of the Woods Community Church, Lake of the Woods (1996-2008). He was President of the Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation and developed more than twenty affordable housing communities that managed over 1,400 apartments for families, seniors, and the developmentally disadvantaged. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle to his family and Pastor to thousands. We all miss him very much. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Leonard Regan of Culpeper; three sons Curtis Randall Regan (Cathy) of Suffolk, Robert Steven Regan of Denver, CO, David Leonard Regan of Schoenenberg, Switzerland; daughter Jennifer Leigh Michalak (Stephen) of Annandale; grandchildren Renée Christine Regan of Washington, DC, Abigale Nicole Regan and her fiancée Joshua Mitchell Jerzy of Chicago, IL, Robert Daniel Regan and his fiancée Hannah Claire Isom of Longmont, CO, Trevor James Michalak of Washington, DC, and Heather Kathryn Weber (Timothy, Jr.) of Charleston, SC; step-grandchildren Jason & Jennie Pritchard of Virginia Beach and Michelle & Cameron Johnson of Hendersonville, TN; one great-grandchild Timothy Duane Weber; one nephew Herbert Alexander Regan, Jr. of FL; and two nieces Rhonda Jean Regan of NC, and Frances Elizabeth Boulay of VA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Herbert Alexander Regan, Sr. and niece Phyllis Gail Dunsmore. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Fredericksburg 22401 by Rev. Gina Anderson-Cloud and assisted by Rev. Ed Winkler. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the church and a reception will follow after the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 1307 W Old US Highway 64, Lexington, NC 27295 by Rev. Bill Roth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or the Virginia United Methodist Housing Development Corporation, 1706 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015, (540) 344-6861. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.