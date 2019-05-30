Charles "Mick" Renfrow, 82, suddenly passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his family home in Stafford. Mick was born on July 27, 1936, in Boonville, Missouri, and lived in Stafford since 1971. He was a retired drill instructor for the United States Marine Corp and Magistrate at the Stafford County Judicial Courts. Mick was a world traveler, private pilot, Chaplin of Campers on Missions, member of the Stafford County Fire Department and an active Elder at Stafford Baptist Church. Survivors include the loves of his life, Edith Dean Renfrow and Steven Shawn Renfrow of Stafford, daughter-in-love Christine Bond and granddaughter Christin Pashby. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Stafford Baptist Church, 2202 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford, VA 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Quantico Military Base. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritans Purse or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
