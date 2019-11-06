Edith Dean Renfrow, 84, peacefully transitioned to glory on November 1, 2019 at her family home in Stafford, Virginia. Edith was born on July 4, 1935, in Boonvile, Missouri, and lived in Stafford since 1971. Edith will be remembered for her love for her husband, the late Charles, Mickey Renfrow (Mick). They married right out of high school and set out to travel the world. She was the mother of the late Bobbie Charles Renfrow, the late Randall Paul Renfrow. Survivors include her son, Steven Shawn Renfrow, daughter-in-love Christine Bond, and granddaughter Christin Pashby and youngest sister Laurie Fay Roach. Edith was a retired secretary in support of the former Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Chichester (Dan). Although she was only 4'7 with a very petite frame, she ran a tight ship during her tenure and was know for keeping the office in order. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Stafford Baptist Church, 2202 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford, VA 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Samaritans Purse. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.