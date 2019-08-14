Lorraine Weedon Rennoe, 94, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1924 in the Weedonville area of King George County and was a lifelong resident of King George. She worked in the Social Services Department in King George and for the Naval Base at Dahlgren helping to implement some of the first computer programs to arrive on station. In later years, she became a full time homemaker raising her daughter and later caring for her grandchildren. Lorraine was a lifelong member of the Dahlgren United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Rennoe Daniel; grandchildren Jeffrey Rennoe Hughes and Jennifer Ann Fisher; great-grandson Trent Riley Fisher; three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rennoe; parents, Fairfax and Louise Crismond Weedon; and sister Margaret Weedon Roussell. Her hobbies include family, traveling, antiquing and playing the slots. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dahlgren United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1797, Dahlgren, VA 22448. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.