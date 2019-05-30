Roy "Rooster" Luther Reuss, born 07-15-1933 in Richmond, Va., died 04-20-2019 at Bowling Green Health & Rehab Center. Roy lived most of his life in the Bowling Green area. He helped keep Caroline County clean by riding his bicycle all over picking up and recycling aluminum cans. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Henley. Left to remember him are his friends and caretakers, Bobby and Sandra Beazley. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Pavilion at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green, Va.
