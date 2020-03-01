Jim Rewis, (Age 87) of Spotsylvania, VA., died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Loving husband of Nancy Rewis and cherished father of Lorri Rewis. He will be missed by his dog, Molly. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A graveside service and interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Jim may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com